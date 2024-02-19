Kim Gordon has released a video for her new song “I’m A Man”. The video was directed by Alex Ross Perry. The song is off her upcoming album The Collective which will be out on March 8 via Matador Records. Kim Gordon will be playing a handful of shows around the US in March and released No Home Record in 2019. Check out the video below.
