, Posted by Videos 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Cock Sparrer have released a video for their new song “I Belong To You”. The song is off their upcoming final album Hand On Heart which will be out April 5 via Captain Oi!, Randale, and Pirates Press. Cock Sparrer will be playing album release shows in the UK this spring and released Forever in 2017. Check out the video below.