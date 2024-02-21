Militarie Gun, Koyo, Action/Adventure, Cliffdiver, more to play Four Chord Music Fest 2024

by Festivals & Events

Four Chord Music Fest has announced its lineup for this year. A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Senses Fail, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Microwave, Militarie Gun, Koyo, Eternal Boy, Driveways, Action/Adventure, Cliffdiver, and Mallory Run will be playing on June 22. The All-American Rejects, Something Corporate, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids, Relient K, Taylor Acorn, Hunny, Patent Pending, Keep Flying, People R Ugly, House Parties, Goalkeeper, Don’t Panic, and Old Neon will be playing on June 23. Four Chord Music Fest will take place June 22-23 at Carrie Furnace in Pittsburgh, PA.