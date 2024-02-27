Los Angeles-based punk artist Kate Clover has released a video for her new song “Damage Control”. The video was directed by Paige Stark. The song is off her upcoming album The Apocalypse Dream which was produced by Jonah Falco of Fucked Up and will be out on April 5. Kate Clover will be playing Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas in May and released her album Bleed Your Heart Out in 2022. Check out the video below.
