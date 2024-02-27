Menzingers/Lucero/Dirty Nil announce US tour dates

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
The Menzingers, Lucero, and The Dirty Nil are hitting the road. The trek runs most of June and finds the bands hitting a good portion of the East side of USA. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|JUN 05
|Fete Music Hall
|Providence, RI
|JUN 06
|Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
|Harrisburg, PA
|JUN 07
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ
|JUN 09
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore, MD
|JUN 11
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|JUN 12
|Music Farm
|Charleston, SC
|JUN 13
|Georgia Theatre
|Athens, GA
|JUN 14
|The Beacham
|Orlando, FL
|JUN 15
|Revolution Live
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|JUN 16
|The Ritz Ybor
|Tampa, FL
|JUN 19
|The Underground
|Charlotte, NC
|JUN 20
|Salvage Station
|Asheville, NC
|JUN 21
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville, KY
|JUN 22
|Wooly's
|Des Moines, IA
|JUN 23
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, MN
|JUN 26
|Madrid Theatre
|Kansas City, MO
|JUN 27
|Bourbon Theatre
|Lincoln, NE
|JUN 28
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI
|JUN 29
|Grewal Hall at 224
|Lansing, MI