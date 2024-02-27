Menzingers/Lucero/Dirty Nil announce US tour dates

The Menzingers
The Menzingers, Lucero, and The Dirty Nil are hitting the road. The trek runs most of June and finds the bands hitting a good portion of the East side of USA. You can see the dates below.

DateVenueCity
JUN 05Fete Music HallProvidence, RI
JUN 06Harrisburg Midtown Arts CenterHarrisburg, PA
JUN 07White Eagle HallJersey City, NJ
JUN 09Rams Head Live!Baltimore, MD
JUN 11Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC
JUN 12Music FarmCharleston, SC
JUN 13Georgia TheatreAthens, GA
JUN 14The BeachamOrlando, FL
JUN 15Revolution LiveFort Lauderdale, FL
JUN 16The Ritz YborTampa, FL
JUN 19The UndergroundCharlotte, NC
JUN 20Salvage StationAsheville, NC
JUN 21Mercury BallroomLouisville, KY
JUN 22Wooly'sDes Moines, IA
JUN 23Varsity TheaterMinneapolis, MN
JUN 26Madrid TheatreKansas City, MO
JUN 27Bourbon TheatreLincoln, NE
JUN 28The SylveeMadison, WI
JUN 29Grewal Hall at 224Lansing, MI