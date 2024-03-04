Kid Kapichi have released a video for their new song “Zombie Nation” which features Suggs of Madness. The video was directed by Nick Suchak. The song is off their upcoming album There Goes The Neighbourhood which will be out on March 15 via Spinefarm. Kid Kapichi will be touring the UK and Europe in the spring and released their album Here’s What You Could Have Won in 2022. Check out the video below.