Circle Jerks and Descendents cover each other on new split EP

Circle Jerks and Descendents have released a split EP. The EP is called You Got Your Descendents In My Circle Jerks and finds the bands covering each other. Descendents cover “Red Tape”, “I Just Want Some Skank”, and “Beverly Hills” and Circle Jerks cover “Kabuki Girl” and “Hope”. The EP is available on 7-inch vinyl from Trust Records. A commercial for the split which was made by The Times has also been released. Circle Jerks and Descendents will be embarking on their US co-headlining tour starting this Friday. Check out the commercial below.