Episode #649.8 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Lizzie Killian of Teens In Trouble stops by to talk about her upcoming album What’s Mine (out March 29 via Asian Man Records), the power of playlists, playing shows in the Bay Area, her obsession with time, and so much more. Lizzie also sticks around to talk the news with John and Em. The Circle Jerks and Descendents’ split EP, Scowl dropping off SWSW, Weezer’s upcoming ‘Blue Album’ 30th anniversary tour, Neneh Cherry’s upcoming memoir, and The Ergs upcoming Dorkrockcorkrod re-release are discussed. John finishes off the episode with a Sublime rant. Listen to the episode below!
