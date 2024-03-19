Frail Body have released a video for their new song “Horizon Line”. The video was directed and animated by Torery Kervick. The song is off their upcoming album Artificial Bouquet which will be out on March 29 via Deathwish Inc. Frail Body will be touring Europe and the UK starting in April and will be playing a handful of shows in Ontario and the US in May. The band released A Brief Memoriam in 2019. Check out the video and new East Coast dates below.