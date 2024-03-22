The Anti-Queens have released a video for their new song “Doomed Again”. The video was directed by Emily Bones and Michael Crusty. The song is off their recently announced album Disenchanted which will be out on May 17 via Stomp Records. The Anti-Queens will be touring Ontario and Quebec with Bowling For Soup in April and will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May. The band released their self-titled album The Anti-Queens in 2019. Check out the video below.
