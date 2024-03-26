All Your Friends Fest has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Plain White T’s, Grandson, The Maine, Charlotte Sands, Fefe Dobson, Stereos, Billy Talent, The All-American Rejects, Silverstein, Mayday Parade, GOB, Lights, Gym Class Heroes, We The Kings, Lolo, and The Honest Heart Collective will be playing the festival. All Your Friends Fest takes place on August 23-24 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.
