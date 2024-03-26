Cock Sparrer have released a video for their new song “Here We Stand”. The video was directed by Chris Curtis. The song is off their upcoming final album Hand On Heart which will be out on April 5 via Caption Oi!, Randale, and Pirates Press. The song will also be available on 7-inch vinyl along with “We’re Alright Now” which will only be available as part of the single. The 7-inch will be out on April 17. Cock Sparrer will be playing album release shows in the UK in April and released Forever in 2017. Check out the video below.