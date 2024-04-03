Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Suicide Machines have announced Texas tour dates for this summer. Big D and The Kids Table, We Are The Union, and Kill Lincoln will be joining them for all the shows. Suicide Machines will be playing shows across North America starting later this month. The band released their split with Coquettish, Gebo Gomi, in 2022 and released their album Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 08
|Trees
|Dallas, TX
|Aug 09
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Aug 10
|Empire Garage
|Austin, TX