Jon Card, Canadian drummer who played with bands such as D.O.A., SNFU, Subhumans (Canada), Personality Crisis, has passed away. He was 63 years old and no cause of death has been made public at this time. D.O.A. announced his passing in an Instagram post which reads,



“RIP old friend. Jon Card, Dec 11 1960-April 8, 2024”.

Jon Card started out playing in a heavy metal band called Stonehenge before forming his first punk band in his teens which was originally called Plasticide and later renamed Suburban Slag. He joined Winnipeg’s Personality Crisis in 1981 and played with them until their breakup in 1984. He played on SNFU’s 1986 album If You Swear, You’ll Catch No Fish and appeared on their comp album The Last of the Big Time Suspenders as well as their final album Never Trouble Trouble Until Trouble Troubles You which was released in 2013. He played with D.O.A. from 1986 until 1991 and appeared as a guest musician on NoMeansNo’s Small Parts Isolated and Destroyed album which was released in 1988. He also joined Subhumans (Canada) when they reunited in 2005. We send our condolences to Jon Card’s family, friends, and fans.