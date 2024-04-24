The Suicide Machines have announced US tour dates for this fall. Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, and Bad Operation will be joining them on all dates. Planet Smashers and Big D and The Kids Table will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 26. Suicide Machines will be touring Texas in August and released their album Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 05
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
|Sep 06
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
|Sep 07
|St. Andrew’s Hall
|Detroit, MI
|w/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
|Sep 08
|Croc Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
|Sep 10
|Buffalo Iron Works
|Buffalo, NY
|w/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
|Sep 11
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
|Sep 12
|Brooklyn Made
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation, The Planet Smashers
|Sep 13
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation, Planet Smashers, Big D and The Kids Table