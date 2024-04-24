The Suicide Machines / Hey-Smith / Kill Lincoln / Bad Operation (US)

The Suicide Machines
The Suicide Machines have announced US tour dates for this fall. Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, and Bad Operation will be joining them on all dates. Planet Smashers and Big D and The Kids Table will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 26. Suicide Machines will be touring Texas in August and released their album Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 05Fine LineMinneapolis, MNw/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
Sep 06Bottom LoungeChicago, ILw/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
Sep 07St. Andrew’s HallDetroit, MIw/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
Sep 08Croc ShopCleveland, OHw/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
Sep 10Buffalo Iron WorksBuffalo, NYw/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
Sep 11Spirit HallPittsburgh, PAw/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation
Sep 12Brooklyn MadeBrooklyn, NYw/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation, The Planet Smashers
Sep 13Theatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/Hey-Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation, Planet Smashers, Big D and The Kids Table