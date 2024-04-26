The Get Up Kids have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album Something to Write Home About . Smoking Popes will be joining them on all dates. The Get Up Kids released their album Problems in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|06-23
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Four Chord Music Fest
|08-02
|Dallas, TX
|Studio at the Factory
|08-24
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk
|08-25
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|08-27
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Nile
|08-29
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory North Park
|08-30
|Los Angeles, CA
|Troubadour
|08-31
|Los Angeles, CA
|Troubadour
|09-03
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|09-06
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory Spokane
|09-07
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|09-08
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|09-10
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|09-11
|Englewood, CO
|Gothic Theatre
|09-13
|Kansas City, MO
|Record Bar
|09-14
|Lawrence, KS
|The Bottleneck
|09-24
|Columbus, OH
|The Athenaeum
|09-25
|Baltimore, MD
|Rams Head Live!
|09-27
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|09-28
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|10-01
|Asbury Park, NJ
|The Stone Pony
|10-03
|Boston, MA
|Big Night Live
|10-04
|Buffalo, NY
|Electric City
|10-05
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|10-06
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrew’s Hall
|10-08
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave
|10-09
|Minneapolis, MN
|Uptown Theater
|10-10
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|10-11
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|10-13
|Las Vegas, NV
|Best Friends Forever Fest