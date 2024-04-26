The Get Up Kids announce 'Something To Write Home About' 25th anniversary tour (US and Canada)

by Tours

The Get Up Kids have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album Something to Write Home About . Smoking Popes will be joining them on all dates. The Get Up Kids released their album Problems in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
06-23Pittsburgh, PAFour Chord Music Fest
 08-02Dallas, TXStudio at the Factory
08-24Austin, TXMohawk
08-25San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
 08-27Phoenix, AZThe Nile
 08-29San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Park
 08-30Los Angeles, CATroubadour
08-31Los Angeles, CATroubadour
 09-03San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
 09-06Spokane, WAKnitting Factory Spokane
 09-07Portland, ORRevolution Hall
09-08Seattle, WAThe Showbox
 09-10Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
 09-11Englewood, COGothic Theatre
09-13Kansas City, MORecord Bar
 09-14Lawrence, KSThe Bottleneck
 09-24Columbus, OHThe Athenaeum
 09-25Baltimore, MDRams Head Live!
09-27Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer
 09-28Brooklyn, NYWarsaw
 10-01Asbury Park, NJThe Stone Pony
 10-03Boston, MABig Night Live
 10-04Buffalo, NYElectric City
 10-05Toronto, ONDanforth Music Hall
 10-06Detroit, MISt. Andrew’s Hall
 10-08Milwaukee, WIThe Rave
10-09Minneapolis, MNUptown Theater
 10-10Chicago, ILMetro
10-11Chicago, ILMetro
 10-13Las Vegas, NVBest Friends Forever Fest