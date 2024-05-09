Hot Water Music have released a video for their new song “After The Impossible” which features Dallas Green of City and Colour on guest vocals. The video was written and directed by James Poitier. The song is off their album Vows which will be out on May 10 via Equal Vision Records. Hot Water Music are currently touring North America and released Feel The Void in 2022. Check out the video below.
