Dennis Thompson, drummer for MC5, has passed away. He was the last surviving member of the band and passed away at the age of 75. He had been recovering following a heart attack he had suffered in April and passed after “a series of medical issues” as reports the Detroit Free Press. Dennis Thompson joined the band in 1968 and played with them until they broke up in 1972. He also played with the band from 2003-2012. He played in The New Order, New Race, The Motor City Bad Boys, and The Secrets. MC5 will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year and be presented with the Musical Excellence Award. We send our condolences to Dennis Thompson’s family, friends, and fans.