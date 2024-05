Videos 3 hours ago by Em Moore

The Hope Conspiracy have released a video for their new song “Live In Fear”. The video was produced by Jake Mulhern of Mothpowder Light Show. The song is off their upcoming album Tools Of Oppression / Rule by Deception which will be out on May 31 via Deathwish Inc. The Hope Conspiracy will be playing a handful of US shows in June. Check out the video below.