Amyl and the Sniffers have released two new songs called "U Should Not Be Doing That" and "Facts". A video for “U Should Not Be Doing That” which was directed and edited by John Angus Stewart has also been released. The songs are available now digitally as well as on 7-inch vinyl. Amyl and the Sniffers will be touring Europe starting later this month and will be touring the US and Quebec this summer. The band released their album Comfort To Me in 2021. Check out the video and song below.