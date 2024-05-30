Flogging Molly have announced the lineup for their upcoming Salty Dog Cruise. Along with Flogging Molly, The Gaslight Anthem, The Living End, Fidlar, The Devil Makes Three, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Mariachi El Bronx, The Aggrolites, Good Riddance, Street Dogs, Scowl, Riverboat Gamblers, The Tossers, Sprints, The Cherry Cokes, and Punk Rock Karaoke will be performing. They will have also have a half-pipe which will feature pro-skaters Matt Hensley. Christian Hosoi, and Dave Duncan. Matt Stocks, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem, DJ Sweet C, and Smoke and Mirrors Sound System will be the DJs for the cruise.The Salty Dog Cruise will take place on February 17-22, 2025. They will be setting sail from Miami, Florida and heading to Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
Previous StoryListen to the new EP by Cindë!
Next StoryMakeWar release video for “Goodbye To All That”
The Gaslight Anthem, Scowl, Good Riddance, more to play Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise
Drain / Trail of Lies / End It / Scowl / Terror at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON 05/22
End Game: "Big Shot"
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes cover "Estos Celos", announce US tour dates
Sprints release KEXP live session
Me First And The Gimme Gimmes release Olivia Rodrigo cover
Sprints release two new songs
Scowl, Chubby and The Gang, Zulu, Jivebomb, more to play Flatspot World London 2024
Me First And The Gimme Gimmes announce European tour
Protomartyr, Ekko Astral, Ganser, Lambrini Girls, more added to IDLES tour (North America, EU, UK)