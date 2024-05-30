The Gaslight Anthem, Scowl, Good Riddance, more to play Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise

by Festivals & Events

Flogging Molly have announced the lineup for their upcoming Salty Dog Cruise. Along with Flogging Molly, The Gaslight Anthem, The Living End, Fidlar, The Devil Makes Three, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Mariachi El Bronx, The Aggrolites, Good Riddance, Street Dogs, Scowl, Riverboat Gamblers, The Tossers, Sprints, The Cherry Cokes, and Punk Rock Karaoke will be performing. They will have also have a half-pipe which will feature pro-skaters Matt Hensley. Christian Hosoi, and Dave Duncan. Matt Stocks, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem, DJ Sweet C, and Smoke and Mirrors Sound System will be the DJs for the cruise.The Salty Dog Cruise will take place on February 17-22, 2025. They will be setting sail from Miami, Florida and heading to Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.