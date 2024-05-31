Douglas Scott Kane, lead singer of The Generators, Doug and the Slugz, and Schleprock, has passed away. He was 56 years old and passed away on May 30 following a battle with cancer. Doug and the Slugz announced his passing in an Instagram post which reads in part,



”Douglas Scott Kane left us at sunrise this morning. Over the last few months, Doug fought hard battling an aggressive form of cancer and it had come time for him to get the rest he so desired. Doug was a spiritual man and found comfort in knowing that he was going to cross over to heaven and join his mother, his father, his ancestors, and all the old friends that had passed before him.

[…]Doug was all in for his family, his friends, his music, his love, his rage, and his spiritual self. All of those that knew him were pulled into his orbit, and they were better off for it. Their lives became a little more interesting and a little more exciting for taking the ride. Doug always showed up, always put in the work, never did anything halfway, was fully committed…and he got there. Doug was complete. Doug was whole. Doug’s life wasn’t totally ordinary. Douglas Scott Kane was authentic.”