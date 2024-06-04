Desert Mambas have released a video for their cover of “The L Word Theme” from the TV series The L Word. The theme song was originally performed by BETTY. The video is a re-interpretation of the Pixies video for “Head On” which was shot by Rochelle Shipman and edited by Sydney Christensen. The cover is available digitally now. Desert Mambas released their split with Teens In Trouble and their debut EP …But It’s A Dry Heat in 2023. Desert Mambas will also be playing a handful of California shows this month. Check out the video below.