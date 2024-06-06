Details for MC5's first new album in 53 years announced

A release date for MC5’s first album in 53 years (which they initially announced in 2022) has finally been announced. The album is called Heavy Lifting and will be out on October 18 via earMUSIC. The band has also released a new song called “Boys Who Play With Matches”. The album features 13 new tracks and the bonus edition of the album has ten previously unreleased live tracks which were recorded during the MC50 tour in 2018. This is bittersweet as original members Wayne Kramer, drummer for MC5, has passed away< a> and Dennis Thompson both passed away earlier this year. Check out the song and tracklist below.