Videos 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Hayley and the Crushers have released a video for their new song “Alleyways”. The video was filmed by Tyler DePerro and edited by Hayley Cain. The song is off their upcoming EP Unsubscribe from the Underground which will be out on September 10 via Kitten Robot Records. Hayley and the Crushers released Modern Adult Kicks in 2022. Check out the video below.