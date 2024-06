Videos 1 hour ago by Em Moore

Chubby and The Gang have released a video for their new song “The Bonnie Banks”. The video was directed by Nick Suchak and produced by Dan Matthews. The song is the first release since Chubby and The Gang announced their signing to Flatspot Records earlier this week. Chubby and the Gang released their EP Labour of Love in 2022 and their album The Mutt’s Nuts in 2021. Check out the video below.