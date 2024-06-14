The Wonder Years cover Thrice for upcoming Hopeless Records covers comp

by Em Moore
The Wonder Years have released a cover of “Deadbolt” by Thrice. The song originally appeared on Thrice’s 2002 album The Illusion of Safety. The cover is part of Hopeless Records’ upcoming Hopelessly Devoted To You cover series that finds bands currently working with them covering songs from throughout their back catalog to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the label. The full tracklist has not been released but some of the covers announced so far include Pinkshift cover Illuminati Hotties, Bayside covering The Weakerthans, Sincere Engineer covering 88 Fingers Louie, Sweet Pill covering The Wonder Years, Scene Queen covering We Are The In Crowd, and Illuminati Hotties covering Neck Deep. Check out the cover below.