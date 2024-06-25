Less Than Jake: “Broken Words”

by Videos

Less Than Jake have released a new song called “Broken Words”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via Pure Noise Records. Less Than Jake will be touring North America and Europe starting later next month including dates on Hawthorne Heights' traveling Is For Lovers festival. The band released their album Silver Linings in 2020. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenue
6/22Victoria, BCVictoria Ska Fest
7/5Hammtrack, MISmalls
7/7Gilbert, PACamp Punksylvania
7/13Notre-dame-du-mont-carmel, QCMont-Carmel en fête
7/20Manteo, NCIs For Lovers Festival
10/5San Pedro, CABerth 46 w/NOFX
10/11Tacoma, WAElks Temple(playing Hello Rockview in full)
10/12Eugene, ORMcDonald Theatre(playing Hello Rockview in full)
10/14Sacramento, CAAce of Spades(playing Hello Rockview in full)
10/15Santa Cruz, CAThe Catalyst(playing Hello Rockview in full)
10/16Ventura, CAVentura Theater(playing Hello Rockview in full)
10/17San Diego, CAObservatory North Park(playing Hello Rockview in full)
10/18Tucson, AZ191 Toole(playing Hello Rockview in full)
10/19Las Vegas, NVFremont Country Club(playing Hello Rockview in full)
11/6Honolulu, HIRepublik(playing Hello Rockview in full)
1/4-1/8Runaway Bay, JamaicaWake n Bake Jamaica
7/31Berlin, DESO36
8/1Kostrzyn nad Orda, PLPol’and’Rock Festival
8/3Duffel, BEBrakRock Kapelstraat
8/4Amsterdam, NLMelkweg (Oude Zall)
8/5Nuremburg, DEHirsch Vogelweiherstraße
8/7Tolmin, SLPunk Rock Holiday
8/9Bildein, ATPicture On Festival
8/10Vilmar, DETells Bells Festival
8/11Stuttgart, DEIm Wizemann STR cultural and Betriebs
8/13Rimini, ITBay Fest Italy 2024
8/14Munchen, DEBackstage Halle
8/16Gampel, CHOpen Air Gampel
8/17Zurich, CHDynamo
8/18Grosspoesna, DEHighfield Festival