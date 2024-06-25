Less Than Jake have released a new song called “Broken Words”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via Pure Noise Records. Less Than Jake will be touring North America and Europe starting later next month including dates on Hawthorne Heights' traveling Is For Lovers festival. The band released their album Silver Linings in 2020. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|6/22
|Victoria, BC
|Victoria Ska Fest
|7/5
|Hammtrack, MI
|Smalls
|7/7
|Gilbert, PA
|Camp Punksylvania
|7/13
|Notre-dame-du-mont-carmel, QC
|Mont-Carmel en fête
|7/20
|Manteo, NC
|Is For Lovers Festival
|10/5
|San Pedro, CA
|Berth 46 w/NOFX
|10/11
|Tacoma, WA
|Elks Temple(playing Hello Rockview in full)
|10/12
|Eugene, OR
|McDonald Theatre(playing Hello Rockview in full)
|10/14
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades(playing Hello Rockview in full)
|10/15
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Catalyst(playing Hello Rockview in full)
|10/16
|Ventura, CA
|Ventura Theater(playing Hello Rockview in full)
|10/17
|San Diego, CA
|Observatory North Park(playing Hello Rockview in full)
|10/18
|Tucson, AZ
|191 Toole(playing Hello Rockview in full)
|10/19
|Las Vegas, NV
|Fremont Country Club(playing Hello Rockview in full)
|11/6
|Honolulu, HI
|Republik(playing Hello Rockview in full)
|1/4-1/8
|Runaway Bay, Jamaica
|Wake n Bake Jamaica
|7/31
|Berlin, DE
|SO36
|8/1
|Kostrzyn nad Orda, PL
|Pol’and’Rock Festival
|8/3
|Duffel, BE
|BrakRock Kapelstraat
|8/4
|Amsterdam, NL
|Melkweg (Oude Zall)
|8/5
|Nuremburg, DE
|Hirsch Vogelweiherstraße
|8/7
|Tolmin, SL
|Punk Rock Holiday
|8/9
|Bildein, AT
|Picture On Festival
|8/10
|Vilmar, DE
|Tells Bells Festival
|8/11
|Stuttgart, DE
|Im Wizemann STR cultural and Betriebs
|8/13
|Rimini, IT
|Bay Fest Italy 2024
|8/14
|Munchen, DE
|Backstage Halle
|8/16
|Gampel, CH
|Open Air Gampel
|8/17
|Zurich, CH
|Dynamo
|8/18
|Grosspoesna, DE
|Highfield Festival