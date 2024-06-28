Kaonashi have rereleased a video for their new song “Straycations”. The song is off their upcoming EP A Second Chance At Forever: The Brilliant Lies From Casey Diamond which will be out on July 26 via Equal Vision Records. Kaonashi will be touring North America with Protest The Hero later this year and released their EP The 3 Faces of Beauty: A Violent Misinterpretation of Morgan Montgomery earlier this year. Check out the video below.