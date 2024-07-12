Omnigone have released a video for their new song “Her Story”. The video was directed by Andrew Juncker of French Press Films. The song is off their upcoming album Feral which will be out on July 26 via Bad Time Records. Omnigone will be touring the UK later this month and touring the US with Suicide Machines in November. The band released Against The Rest in 2023. Check out the video below.
