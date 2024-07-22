Philadelphia-based punk hip-hop group Old City have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is self-titled and will be out on September 13 via Get Better Records. The album features contributions from Milo Aukerman of Descendents, The Ramonas, Messed Up, Conflict, Baz The Frenchman, and many more. The group has also released a video for their song “Prey” which features samples from Leftover Crack and Fugazi along with additional guitars by Gav King of Conflict and additional guitars by Milo Ackerman. Old City released their self-titled EP in 2021. Check out the video below.