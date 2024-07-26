Listen to episode #658 of the Punknews Podcast - Corvette Summer!

Episode #658 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! The freestyle era is back for at least one more episode as John and Em talk about the upcoming Summer Soiree RAMONESMANIA show with DanJoMar, The Mikey Erg Band, Ramoms, and Pink Soap (July 27 at Philamoca in Philly ), spiritual places, hunting for records, Em's interview with Adam of Omnigone (read right here), and so much more. They also hit some news including Gulfer’s final EP, Green Day’s video for “Corvette Summer”, Kepi Ghoulie calling out fascism, Kid, Feral’s new video, Desert Mambas’ upcoming EP, Touché Amoré’s upcoming album, Iron Maiden releasing a line of coolers, and the RSD re-release of Earth A.D. by Misfits. Listen to the episode below!