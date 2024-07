, Posted by Videos 13 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

X have released a video for their new song “Ruby Church”. The video was directed by Brandise Danesewich. The song is off their upcoming final album Smoke and Fiction which will be out on August 2 via Fat Possum Records. X are currently touring the US and released their album Alphabetland in 2020. Check out the video below.