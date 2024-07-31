Counterparts surprise release live album

Counterparts have surprise-released a new live album. It was recorded on July 26, 2020 at a sold-out show at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON. The band has also released a video for “Whispers of You Death”, “Bound to the Burn”, and “A Mass Grave of Saints” which was filmed by Anthony Altamura and Gabe Becerra. All three of those songs are off their album A Eulogy For Those Still Here which was released in 2022. The live album is available digitally via Pure Noise Records now. Check out the video and tracklist below.