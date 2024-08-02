Kill Lincoln announce new album, share “I'm Fine (I Lied)” video

Kill Lincoln have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called No Normal and will be out on September 27 via Bad Time Records, Caffeine Bomb, and Pookout Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “I’m Fine (I Lied)” which was directed by Rae Mystic and filmed at the Pie Shop in Washington, DC. Kill Lincoln will be touring the US supporting the Suicide Machines in September and released Can’t Complain in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.