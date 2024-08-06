The Black Dahlia Murder have released a video for their new song “Mammoth’s Hand”. The video was partly inspired by a scene from 1982’s The Beastmaster. The song is off the band’s upcoming album Servitude which is their first album following the 2022 passing of lead vocalist Trevor Strnad and will be out on September 27 via Metal Blade Records. The Black Dahlia Murder released Verminous in 2020. Check out the video below.