11 hours ago by Em Moore

Kill Lincoln have released a video for their new song “All Worries”. The video was put together by Mike Sosinski and features photos by Tyler Rodgers and CJ Uy. The song is off their upcoming album No Normal which will be out on September 27 via Bad Time Records. Kill Lincoln will be touring the US supporting the Suicide Machines in September and released Can’t Complain in 2020. Check out the video below.