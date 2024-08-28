Neck Deep have released a video for their song “Sort Yourself Out”. The song is off their self-titled album, Neck Deep, which was released earlier this year. Neck Deep will be touring the UK with The Wonder Years and One Step Closer in January. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|January 24
|Birmingham
|O2 Academy
|January 25
|Manchester
|O2 Victoria Warehouse
|January 26
|Glasgow
|O2 Academy
|January 28
|Newcastle
|NX Newcastle
|January 29
|Nottingham
|Rock City
|January 30
|Bristol
|O2 Academy
|January 31
|Swansea
|Swansea Arena