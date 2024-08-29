Menzingers announce UK / EU shows, release video for “Second City”

The Menzingers have announced a handful of tour dates for the UK and Europe. The tickets go on sale on August 30. The band has also released a video for their song “Second City” which is off the upcoming Red Scare comp 20 Years of Dreaming and Scheming which will be out on September 6. The Menzingers will be touring the US starting in October with The Wonder Years and released their album Some Of It Was True earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.