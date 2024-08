Bad Operation have released a video for their new song “I DON’T WANNA KNOW”. The video was filmed at The Broad Theatre in New Orleans and was directed and edited by Mitch Wells. The song features additional saxophone by Em Williams and additional trombone by Jeremy Hunter. It is available digitally via Bad Time Records and Community Records now. Bad Operation will be touring the US in September and released their album Bad Operation in 2020. Check out the video below.