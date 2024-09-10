The Linda Lindas have released a video for their new song “No Obligation”. The video was directed and edited by Akio Takimoto of Jamworks. The song is off their upcoming album of the same name which will be out on October 11 via Epitaph Records. The Linda Lindas are currently on tour with Green Day and released their album Growing Up in 2022. Check out the video below.
