'68, Cloud Nothings, Same Side, Spanish Love Songs, more on final 'Dead Formats' comp

by Em Moore
Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon have announced that they will be releasing their third and final cover compilation. It is called Dead Formats Volume 3 and features covers by ’68, Cloud Nothings, Same Side, Bloom, Lavalove, Cold Moon, Spanish Love Songs, Four Year Strong, Grumpster, Carpool Tunnel, Knuckle Puck, Bearings, Senses Fail, Saves The Day, Hawthorne Heights, and Ben Quad. The comp will be out on October 17. Three covers have been released along with the announcement - ’68’s cover of “Intergalactic” by Beastie Boys, Cloud Nothings’ cover of “Halloween I & 2” by Misfits, and Same Side’s cover of “That’s The Way” by Led Zeppelin. Check out the covers below.