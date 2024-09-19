Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Suicide Machines have announced tour dates for Australia. The band will be heading down under for the first time in 20 years and will kick off this run in January. Tickets go on sale September 25. The Suicide Machines will be joining the Flatliners at their Holiday Melee show in Toronto in December and released Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the dates below
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 16
|Stay Gold
|Melbourne, AU
|Jan 17
|Crowbar
|Sydney, AU
|Jan 18
|Vinnie’s Dive
|Gold Coast, AU
|Jan 19
|The Brightside
|Brisbane, AU