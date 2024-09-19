Origami Angel have released a video for their two new songs “Sixth Cents (Get It?)” and “secondgradefoofight”. The video was directed by Britain Weyant. The songs are off their upcoming album Feeling Not Found which will be out on September 27 via Counter Intuitive Records. Origami Angel will be touring the US and BC starting in October and released their two EPs re:turn and DE:PART in 2022. Check out the video below.