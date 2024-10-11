UK-based music festival Bearded Theory has announced its first wave of artists for 2025. Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers, The Sisters of Mercy, Leftfield, Yard Act, The Mary Wallopers, Nova Twins, Fat Dog, Ash, CMAT, Throwing Muses, Divorce, The Selecter, Ned’s Atomic Dustbin, The Lovely Eggs, Asian Dub Foundation, Shonen Knife, Bess Atwell, Beans on Toast, Stwerart Lee, Lime Garden, Dream State, Girlband!, Molotov Jukebox, Angeline Morrison, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Trupa Trupa, Miki Berenyl Trio, Getdown Services, The Deep Blue, None, Gaz Brookfield and the Company of Thieves, Audioweb, CLT DRP, Bentley Rhythm Ace, Popes of Chillitown, Castle Rat, Merry Hell, 3 Daft Monkeys, Slaney Bay, Slay Duggee, Jess Silk Trio, Dakka Skanks, Midnight Rodeo, The Brady Theieves, and The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican will be playing the festival. Bearded Theory takes place on May 21-25, 2025 at Catton Park in Derbyshire.
