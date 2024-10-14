Episode #669.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this bonus episode, Em is joined by Paul from Canmore to recap the punk night of Frank Turner’s ‘Lost Evenings’ festival which took place on September 21 at the Great Canadian Resort and Casino in Toronto, Ontario. They talk about going to a panel talking about women in music and media and recap killer performances from svdp., The OBGMs, Guilhem, The Dirty Nil, Thunder Queens, and Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls. Listen to the episode below!
