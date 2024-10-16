Distillers drop off When We Were Young Fest, following All American Rejects departure

Distillers have dropped off When We Were Young Festival. The band did not give a reason, but did offer guest spots to future shows anyone who bought a ticket and wanted to see the band. This follows All American Rejects also dropping off the same festival/ In that announcement, AAR stated: "We have spent months tirelessly preparing a once in a lifetime show that we were so excited to bring to you. However, there has been a management change within the WWWY operation, and they are no longer able to accommodate us in the previously agreed upon line-up, which has made it impossible for us to continue."

We will keep you updated if anything else develops.