Blink-182, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, Offspring, more to play When We Were Young 2025
When We Were Young Festival has announced its lineup for 2025. Blink-182, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, Knocked Loose, The Gaslight Anthem, Bad Religion, Yellowcard, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, I Prevail, Beartooth, Simple Plan, Kublai Khan TX, The Plot In You, Mayday Parade, Loathe, Taking Back Sunday, Asking Alexandria, Pvris, We Came As Romans, BoysLikeGirls, The CAB, Jack’s Mannequin, The Maine, Set Your Goals, letlive., Story of the Year, Sleeping With Sirens, Breathe Carolina, The Story So Far, We The Kings, Crown The Empire, The Starting Line, Sunami, Plain White T’s, Destroy Boys, The Amity Affliction, Straylight Run, The Rocket Summer, Never Shout Never, Don Broco, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Taylor Acorn, The Summer Set, Holding Absence, The Movielife, Alexisonfire, Her Leather Jacket, Arm’s Length, Panic at the Disco, and All Time Low will be playing. When We Were Young will take place on October 18, 2025 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada.