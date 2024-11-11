Du Blonde has released a video for her new song featuring Laura Jane Grace called “Solitary Individual”. The video was directed, animated, and edited by Beth Jeans Houghton. The song is off her upcoming album Sniff More Gritty which will be out on November 15. Du Blonde released Homecoming in 2021. Check out the video below.
