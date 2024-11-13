Superheaven have released a video for their new song “Long Gone”. The video was directed by Britain Weyant. The song is off their upcoming two-song single which will include “Numb To What Is Real” and will be out on December 10 via Blue Grape Music. Superheaven will be touring the US with The Story So Far starting later this month and released their album Ours Is Chrome in 2015. Check out the video below.